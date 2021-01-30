Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, announced Thursday that he will introduce a bill when lawmakers return next week for the second part of the 2021 Regular Session.
“The bill, which I am pleased to say will be co-sponsored by Senate President Robert Stivers, will address the recent Kentucky Supreme Court decision on pari-mutuel wagering and ensure that historical horse racing facilities are able to continue operating, while employing Kentuckians, generating state tax revenue and strengthening our signature equine industry,” Schickel said.
Last September, the justices issued an opinion written by Justice Laurance VanMeter. Five of the six other justices agreed with the opinion. It read, “Because we hold that the Encore system does not create a wagering pool among patrons such that they are wagering among themselves as required for pari-mutuel wagering, the trial court misapplied the applicable regulation as a matter of law.”
In a separate opinion, Justice Michelle Keller ultimately agreed with the outcome of the majority.
Last week, the high court denied a motion for rehearing, which essentially ended a decade long battle over the legality issue. It also led to the temporary closing of the historical horse racing facility at Lexington’s Red Mile, a few days later.
Kentucky Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Todd Gray reiterated Thursday the denomination's stance against gambling. "Kentucky Baptists are on record opposing gambling in all its forms. Gambling hurts people, goes against a Christian work ethic, invites more crime, and can potentially destroy families," Gray said.
Martin Cothan, the senior policy analyst for The Family Foundation, questioned the need for a new law legalizing the historical horse racing slot machines.
"Why do the horse racing tracks need a new law to keep operating slot parlors when they seem to be able to operate outside the law altogether anyway?" he said. "Only one of the facilities has closed – The Red Mile. The rest of them are operating as if nothing ever happened at the Kentucky Supreme Court."
Despite the high court unanimously holding the ruling that found the machines illegal, they have continued to operate, Cothran said.
“We know of no other case in which a Supreme Court ruling that has been finalized has been ignored like this. This is a wealthy and influential industry that thinks it is above the law. They've gone rogue, and the fact that they think they can thumb their noses at the Court, is an indication of how powerful they think they are,” he said. "The horse tracks have gone rogue and the feckless state agency that is supposed to regulate them, the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, can't seem to keep its own books, let alone regulate anybody," said Cothran, referring to an audit of the KHRC in 2019.
Schickel said he has been a long-time supporter of Kentucky’s equine industry and recognizes the importance of Historical Horse Racing to its continued success.
“This issue is of particular importance in my district with the future of Turfway Park potentially in the balance but, if left unaddressed, the negative consequences are sure to impact the entire state,” Schickel said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in General Assembly to address the clear legislative direction provided by the Kentucky Supreme Court.”
He added, “This effort is about preserving a system of wagering we’ve known for live racing for decades and historical horse racing for the last 10 years. This is about maintaining the status quo. Our immediate action as legislators is critical to protecting current and future jobs and economic development across the commonwealth.”
Schickel says he plans to file the bill on Tuesday, the first day lawmakers are back in Frankfort, and that it will have a hearing in the Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee, of which he is the chairman, on Thursday, Feb. 4.
"Gambling is one more way to trap vulnerable people in a life of disappointment and poverty. Our legislators are elected to do good for the citizens of Kentucky. I believe we can do better than settle for gambling as a solution to Kentucky’s financial challenges," Gray said.
Cothran said The Family Foundation is opposed to legislation legalizing the slot-like machines because, at the expense of the poor, it will further enrich already wealthy publicly traded corporations like Churchill Downs. This will aggravate the problem of money going out of the state and the state does not get much of the revenues from the machines anyway.
Cothran also said that changing the law would require a constitutional amendment, since the Constitution currently does not allow for casino gambling.
