WILLIAMSBURG — Deeply rooted in Appalachia, Gary Barton has seen Whitley County take on change as he has dedicated his life to the community for 36 years as the circuit court clerk.
However, his roots go deeper than politics, a true southern boy who began learning the value of hard work at the age of 14 by pumping gas and selling his first car at his father’s car business at Big Barton Chevy at only 16.
The values he learned while balancing being a student and athlete at Williamsburg High School among his early pursuit of success would carry him further than he ever could imagine.
Barton went on to study business at the local Cumberland College, now named the University of the Cumberlands. He finished his degree in 1978.
Barton came from a long line of politicians, yet he wanted to pursue the business world. Life had other plans.
Barton spent a few years in the car business with his father but when he began growing his family, his vision for his future changed.
In 1988 Barton took office as Whitley County’s circuit court clerk. He was inducted into the 5th Congressional District Lincoln Club Hall of Fame on March 4 for his monumental journey he has had in the community.
Barton reflected on his career.
“The citizens of Whitley County have supported me and allowed me to serve them the longest as clerk in the county’s history. In all my career, this has to be one of my proudest accomplishments, among keeping a great team by my side along the way,” Barton said.
Most of the time, when people come to see the folks Barton works with, people are not happy to be there, he explained.
“People come to see us during difficult circumstances whether it be a death of a loved one, legal matters in the court, or seeking resources for a difficult time in their life.”
Despite the stressful circumstances, Barton loves going to work. He loves helping people in whatever way he and his amazing team can to make those difficult circumstances a bit smoother.
“It’s an honor to help direct the community to the next steps with friendly faces of locals just like the people we serve,” Barton said.
Barton has seen the culture change in many ways during his years in office.
“I remember a time when there was no Walmart and downtown would always be hopping. Locals would always have downtown Williamsburg or Corbin full of a vast array of people visiting the banks and local stores to run their errands,” Barton shared. “You could never go to town without seeing someone you knew. Also, nearly all the shops would learn your name and you felt like a friend. You don’t get that with the Walmart convenience we have today.”
Barton is actively involved in tourism in Whitley County and commended both Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison and Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus on helping grow the downtown areas to a glimpse of what it was.
“The events being planned and new establishments coming to our county are bringing outsiders here to see the gems of living in Appalachia,” he said. “I hope this continues and we see more families coming to enjoy our beautiful county in Appalachia.”
Barton has also seen the culture change within the type of work he does in the court.
“When I started, our case load did not include as many of the serious drugs in the late 80’s and early 90’s,” Barton said. “Now, as the court clerk most of our work is drug related whether it be theft, assault or trafficking drugs. They are almost always a drug-related case.”
Barton conducted a study of his own several years ago and found that over a two-month period their case load related to drugs was about 87 percent — a percentage he said is probably higher today.
“The drugs are the biggest challenge we have in our work we do. We try to help in drug court by offering rehabilitation and recovery programs in replace of jail sentencing. Educating the community is important us to through events and talking to the youth,” Barton said. “The key is to educate the youth so we can make an impact on future generations and teach them there is a better path in life.”
Though culture has changed, Barton says there is a big hope for Whitley County through young business men and women serving the community.
Many of these young new faces are not new to Barton. He has enjoyed coaching Little League sports in Williamsburg for years.
“It’s such a beautiful thing to see the faces of the young children I have coached over the years grow into young attorneys, business owners and many of them chase their dreams and succeed,” Barton said. “Whitley County will be in good hands when I am gone.”
Barton spoke of how he wouldn’t want to have raised his four children in any other place.
“I am fortunate to have been able to travel a lot. I have seen a diverse array of the country. When I get home and look what I have here, there’s no other place in the country,” Barton said.
Barton recounted how his mother always shares with others that she looks at the mountains and rivers and asks why would anyone want to go anywhere else than beautiful Appalachia.
His family has supported him every step along the way.
“It is extraordinary the support I get from my family,” Barton said. “I especially am thankful for all my mother and father did for me every step of the way.”
The clerk added that 16 members of his family attended the Lincoln Club banquet, including his 88-year-old mother.
Barton is the third generational Hall of Fame inductee in his family. Additionally he is one of 19 people from Whitley County to receive the honor.
The 5th District Lincoln Club has been in existence for 83 years and was created to bring the Republican party together for unity. The annual banquet gives opportunity for the Republican candidates to give their message on important issues and what they are running for. This helps solidify the goals of the 5th District and Republican party in the state of Kentucky.
Despite his long successful career, Barton sees himself still as a Kentucky local who enjoys local sports, fishing and hunting, and the occasional game of golf. He loves being active in his local church at Shiner Church of Christ and the church’s food ministry.
“It is a good life being clerk,” Barton shared. “I get asked all the time when will I retire. The answer, I simply don’t know. I love this work I do and I am uncertain the right time to step back. Honestly, that is going to be a difficult thing for me.”
