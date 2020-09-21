Older workers are a growing part of the 21st century labor force, and they bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and maturity to the workplace. To celebrate their contributions and achievements, Goodwill Industries International and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky is observing National Employ Older Workers Week from September 21-25, 2020.
The Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that workers age 55 and older will make up 25 percent of the labor force in 2020, up from 13 percent in 2000. Many of those senior workers will require additional training to remain competitive in today’s job market.
Goodwill Industries International and Goodwill Industries of Kentucky provides critical job training and placement services to support senior job seekers in sixteen states including Kentucky through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Senior Community Service Employment Program (SCSEP.) The program offers paid, on-the-job training for senior job seekers who need to supplement their incomes or are unemployed.
To mark National Employ Older Workers Week, Goodwill® has released this video featuring the stories of SCSEP trainees and graduates.
“SCSEP participants train in local agencies and nonprofits like food banks, libraries, schools and senior centers. They serve in their own communities,” said Kristin Pratt, Senior Director of Mission Advancement at Goodwill Industries International. “Public and nonprofit agencies are often stretched thin, and SCSEP allows them to supplement their workforce and expand services while helping senior job seekers develop valuable skills.”
For the 2020 program year, the U.S. Department of Labor is providing 90 percent of the funding for Goodwill’s SCSEP programs through a $20,971,372 million grant. Goodwill is providing the remaining 10 percent of funding through in-kind contributions worth $2,330,152.
The goal is to provide training and employment services for approximately 415 rural Kentuckians this program year.
Since 2017 Goodwill Industries of Kentucky SCSEP’s effort has helped more than 1800 senior workers in local communities across 54 rural counties within the state.
The ultimate objective is for SCSEP participants to raise their skill levels to meet employers’ needs, in order to build financial security for their families and to save for retirement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.