FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Friday that all county clerk offices are temporarily unable to process any vehicle-related transactions due to intermittent system issues.
County clerks use KYTC’s Automated Vehicle Information System, also known as AVIS, to process transactions such as vehicle registrations, transfers and vehicle titling.
“Our team of programmers is working diligently to identify the issue and restore service as soon as possible,” said Department of Vehicle Registration Commissioner Matt Cole.
A transfer of systems over the holiday weekend from AVIS to a new inventory system caused a service interruption. The new system is part of an effort to modernize license plate production and to support the cabinet’s long-term goal of transferring all motor vehicle transactions from the 40-year-old AVIS system to a new system known as KAVIS. No driver information was impacted.
Kentuckians are being advised to postpone transactions until next week if possible. Otherwise, customers should contact their local County Clerk’s office to ensure it is open for non-vehicular business and to be prepared for delays. Kentuckians also can renew vehicle registrations online at drive.ky.gov.
It is not known when the system interruption will be resolved, so normal vehicle transactions will be resumed.
