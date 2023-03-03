For the month of February, I had the pleasure of talking with many professionals in the area of heart health for our monthly series.
I pursued this topic due to my own family’s heart health history, and thought the community needed to know more about heart health. Little did I know, so did I.
I discovered after talking with professionals at Baptist Health, due to both of my parents having blood pressure issues and a great-grandparent who experienced clogged arteries, I should be especially cautious to be living a healthy, active lifestyle.
Of course, like many of us in the south, I have not been proactive with the whole moving more and eating healthier. I’m 29, next year is the big 30. I listened to health professionals share how they have seen individuals as young as 35 have heart attacks.
This raised a red flag for me. I knew my blood pressure usually runs a little high due to my occasional plasma donations I make and they always check my blood pressure before. The same occurred when I visited the doctor for when I had a cold. Nothing was ever addressed as a concern.
However the professionals also shared how important it is to have a regular health care provider and regular checks. This is something I haven’t been doing since I was pregnant with my kids.
Needless to say, I have started moving more by visiting the gym a few times a week, and started drinking more water and trying to incorporate healthier foods.
I plan on getting a regular health care provider to regularly check my blood pressure and guide me on getting it lowered.
I also realized blood pressure goes beyond just a number. Most likely, since my blood pressure runs high, my heart is working extra hard. I’m not getting any younger and I want to fix these issues now so I will be around for my two kiddos as long as I can.
Another important topic I learned about was AEDs and CPR.
This skill is so easy to learn. Everyone should know how to do it.
I was already CPR certified but having the refresher on a level that was for the common person to learn reminded me how likely it is for an individual to cross paths with someone who needs CPR.
After I gathered the information I needed for my Heart Health article, I asked to use the instructional dummy to get more hands on work using the AED and hands-only CPR. After leaving the workshop, I am confident I could use both an AED and CPR if need be. Practice makes perfect and I am not intimidated by the AEDs now.
I plan on asking places I frequent where there AEDs are because if something terrible happens I want to be able to increase the likelihood of someone’s survival if they have cardiac arrest.
Knowledge is power and is never meant to be kept to ourselves. I have been bringing up heart health with my friends, family members and colleagues. It shocks me every day how little people know how important our heart health is.
I have a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old. I think changing the way people think about health happens in the home. I will be sharing with them as they grow older how important it is to give our heart healthy foods and get our heart pumping because the heart is the most important part of our body to keep strong.
We can’t go back generations and make better choices but we can teach the current generation through our mistakes and amazing resources available to us to prevent these heart issues. I think we owe it to our kids, especially while they grow up in the south. Let’s help them change the stigma that comes with our Appalachian people. We can learn and pass on better lifestyles to our children. This will affect generations beyond the ones we will ever see in our lifetime. What better way to impact the future and leave a legacy?
If we can get heart health right most of our other health issues will follow. This would lead so many more people to live longer lives.
So here’s to all of us trying to make better choices for our heart. Lets do this together!
As this series comes to an official close, I would like to ask our readers what topic you would like me to take on for our special series in the month of March.
E-mail me at cgibson@thetimestribune.com
