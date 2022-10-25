CORBIN — It was tales of death, murder, and the happenings afterward that haunt Corbin to this day that filled the Corbin Public Library during its Ghost Tours on Friday and Saturday evening.
Volunteers and members of the Friends of the Corbin Public Library were on hand at the library to guide visitors along a walk outside to tell the ghost stories which incorporated a history of Corbin as well.
Inside the library, a Potion Station with drinks and treats for the visitors was set up. A fortune teller read the future of those brave enough to ask. Kids got their faces painted and Save the Children offered candy and free books.
One of the tales featured on the ghost tour was the story of “The Falls Bride.”
According to the story, a couple in the 1950s went to Cumberland Falls and was staying at DuPont Lodge after their wedding. The couple wanted to have their photo taken in front of Cumberland Falls. It is rumored that when the bride stood on the pillars at the edge of the cliff, she lost her balance due to dancing and fell to her death. This place is now often referred to as “Lovers Leap”.
People who visit the falls, especially at night and during the moonbow, say they see a woman in a wedding dress. Some drivers along the road to the falls have also reported thinking they hit a woman wearing a wedding dress, but when they go to look, there is no woman in sight.
The Ghost Tours had been an event at The Corbin Public Library for several years prior to COVID so the return was welcomed by many in the community who stopped by to hear the scary stories this year.
