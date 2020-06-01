“Due to the unprecedented environment in which we find ourselves, the legislature finds it necessary to approach this year’s interim as an essential component for Kentucky’s COVID-19 recovery plans,” said Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, and House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect.
According to the two men, “The General Assembly reaffirmed its commitment to the commonwealth earlier this year by restructuring its session schedule to focus on providing Kentuckians as much relief as possible in light of the effects of the pandemic. With COVID-19 as the focal point of the interim schedule, we will ensure that we are thoroughly prepared to remedy any further fallout when we are once again in regular session and able to pass new legislation.”
Among the committees that will meet June 1-5 with the pandemic on the agenda: Education, Transportation, Appropriations and Revenue, Agriculture, Judiciary and Natural Resources.
As Kentucky grapples with the effects of the pandemic, Stivers and Osborne say the General Assembly will continue to monitor and address any additional topics related to COVID-19 as the interim session progresses.
