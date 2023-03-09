This is part one of this month’s special series, “From The Shelter, To Your Heart,” which will focus on pet adoption in light of creating awareness about the need for proper care for local animals.
“We have to change the next generation of pet owners — that starts with education,” Hiking for a Paws Coordinator Christian Mansfield said.
The truth is people choose to see what they want to see. The community avoids looking through the doors of places where reality impacts the heartstrings.
The reality behind the doors of the Knox-Whitley Humane Association is that great people are impacting canines and cats, but the four-legged friends in our community are more in number than volunteers and resources available for this non-profit organization. The shelter only has 50 kennels and has received up to 60 animals in one day.
Currently, the shelter has over 120 animals available for adoption.
The shelter is always transporting animals to other facilities where adoption rates are higher, and larger budgets and facilities are more equipped for the larger numbers.
The director of the shelter shared they have a volunteer pilot who stops in the Williamsburg airport to fly the animals to places in New York, New Jersey and all across the states. Additionally, she shared they are needing volunteers to transport animals to other counties and nearby states to give them better chances.
“The problem isn’t the capability of this shelter, it’s the community who doesn’t understand animal welfare should be taken as seriously as healthcare,” Mansfield said.
The director shared the numbers for the KWHA shelter are larger than those seen in larger cities like Louisville. This is largely because the majority of animals in the shelter are owner surrenders.
“No animal shelter was created for people to just drop their animals off when they no longer want them. We will help these animals but we should be the last resort,” Kennel worker Jennifer Blair said. “There are other resources like adoptapet.com, or try to seek out another home through friends and family first.”
Shockingly, many locals act like they aren’t aware dumping and abandoning animals is illegal.
According to data gathered by KWHA in 2022, out of 3,080 animals that went through their shelter, 2,508 were owner surrenders.
“People need to understand getting an animal is a lifetime commitment. When you get an animal, the proper outlook to have is that animal will be with you for 10+ years,” Blair said.
Adoption for those who are ready for the commitment of an animal is a great way to save not only your new pets lives but to make room for another animal who needs a home in the shelter.
The shelter is making efforts to get the community involved with the homeless animals in the local shelter and battle misinformation about pet care in the Appalachia area.
Mansfield shared that Kentucky ranks at the bottom of the totem pole concerning animal welfare.
Everyone who spends any time at the shelter sees it first-hand. The KWHA is reaching out to the community to help battle the large numbers and misinformation in multiple ways.
One way they are battling the large numbers is by educating the community on the importance of spaying and neutering pets. The large numbers can be fought within the homes of our community.
“We offer programs with local vets where they can schedule a visit with the vet to have the procedure done and they get a discount voucher from us,” Blair said. “It makes it extremely affordable and eliminates unwanted litters of animals that would otherwise not have a home and end up in our shelter or die from improper care.”
This program is available for dogs and cats, both male and female.
Most importantly they need volunteers. The shelter has multiple ways to do that.
“We understand sometimes it is overwhelming to come into the kennels and see the harsh reality of things. We have a program where individuals can sign up for Hiking For A Paws, a program designed to help canines who may have been in our facility for a while and is beginning to show signs of kennel craze.”
“Kennel craze affects animals like isolation does humans. The animal begins to shut down. The animal doesn’t interact with humans and sits back in the corner. In the worst cases, the animal develops aggression and they don’t make it out of the shelter,” Mansfield said. “Kennel craze makes animals lose hope in humans and their hope to survive.”
The Hiking For A Paws program battles kennel craze by taking animals on hikes with volunteers. The group meets at the trail head or at the shelter, and two people are paired with each canine. The volunteers pack a lunch and one person leads the dog to the lunch spot, and the second person will lead the animal back.
“These hikes can reverse the kennel craze behavior,” Mansfield said. “It buys us some time and restores faith in human interaction again for the dogs.”
To get involved, like and follow the Knox-Whitley Humane Association Facebook page. Mansfield will post a class date for interested volunteers. Once one attends the class that educates volunteers on safety and proper interaction techniques, you will be added to the Facebook group where the outing dates are discussed and planned.
“Everyone has a great time,” Mansfield said. “I have seen great friendships evolve in this.”
The first hike of the season is being planned for after the beginning of April.
“The biggest part of the Hiking For A Paws program is that it creates a friendlier environment for new volunteers and it enriches the dogs’ environment so we see positive behavioral changes in the animals,” Mansfield said. “We are here for the animals, not the people, and we want to make the stay for these animals as enjoyable as possible for the animals. Hopefully they don’t have to stay long but we will be here for them if they do.”
If hiking isn’t your cup of tea, anyone can volunteer by walking into the shelter and filling out a volunteer form. Walk-ins are welcomed additional to scheduling certain days that work best for you.
“These animals need homes, but if you can’t do that, at least show them some love,” Blair said. “Teaching young children about animals and what happens behind the scenes at a shelter is a great way to break the educational barrier in the area. Plan a volunteer day with your family and get quality time with each other. You might make a new four-legged friend.”
Many of the animals at the shelter go through a special training program at Bell County Forestry Camp where inmates teach the animals basic commands and crate train them. Some of the dogs trained in the program get adopted by the inmates when they get out or workers and family members.
“It’s easy to fall in love with them. These animals come in and there is nothing wrong with them. We even see pure breeds come in. They are smart and usually healthy. The sad part is not all of them will get adopted,” Blair said.
According to data from KWHA in 2022, out of 3,080 animals taken in 529 were euthanized either due to space limitations, health issues or aggression.
This number is half of what prior numbers have been before their intake process was initiated.
The director shared that the first animals to get euthanized are usually hounds, black dogs and pits.
“People just don’t understand how to take care of these animals as inside pets,” Blair said. “They can be overwhelming for people if they don’t do their research. People also tend to adopt smaller breeds and unique looking animals. We actually see people surrender their older dogs and then get a puppy. It’s a sad reality. However, if you are around animals any, you should know the older dogs are more easily cared for and have less energy which can be less overwhelming.”
Big dogs are great pets too. They come with big love.
Maybe you are not looking for a forever pet but would be interested in the foster program.
The animal will stay in your home for a period of time until it is adopted which creates space for more animals in the shelter.
To get involved in fostering a cat or dog, call the shelter for additional information at (606) 526-6925.
Mansfield stresses the importance of community involvement.
“It takes a tribe. We need everyone’s help.”
The shelter works with Lincoln Memorial University’s third-year vet students to have the shelter animals fully vetted and provide an educational opportunity for those going into the field of animal care.
It is a great time for the community to get involved.
Take a “paws” from the hustle and bustle of life and bring in your family to love on some animals. It’s a great educational opportunity for the entire family.
“The KWHA is not just about taking care of animals but educating and helping people. We want to be a resource to the community, not just where you adopt a pet,” Mansfield said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.