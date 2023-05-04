CORBIN — Frannie, a pitifully sick stray hound likely dropped on the road by someone, has made her way into the hearts of the community through social media when volunteers for the Knox-Whitley Humane Association started sharing on their pages about this beautiful hound dog. With little chance of survival, the love for this animal gained through social media raised nearly $1,000 for the hound’s recovery.
Jen Blair, a volunteer, found Frannie with another hound near her home. She had seen the dogs for three days and decided it was time to help the dogs.
“I just started clapping and out came the dogs. It is on busy Route 11 with a lot of coal trucks and stray dogs just don’t have a chance,” Blair said. “I honestly think they were dumped. I gave them food and water but couldn’t keep them.”
Blair fosters animals but had no room for this dog and another that accompanied Frannie. She took Frannie to Knox-Whitley Humane Association where she knew they could help give the hound a chance of a happy ending.
KWHA manager Kenna McWilliams named the hound Frannie due to her resemblance to another hound dog that she had worked with and helped find a forever home in the past. That pup now happily lives in her forever home in Wisconsin.
As always, the animal lovers shared a photo of Frannie on their Facebook page in hopes of the new arrival finding a home.
The folks at KWHA, however, knew something was wrong with their new fur friend Frannie but couldn’t pinpoint the problem. They sought advice from local veterinarian clinic Cumberland Valley Veterinary Services.
They discovered Frannie was diagnosed with pyometra, a uterine infection that could have been prevented by having the dog spayed. However, Frannie’s survival was uncertain in that moment, due to the care she would need being costly. The shelter runs off only donations which must be used sparingly due to large amount of animals they serve.
The dog was bleeding and was weak due to loss of blood. Surgery would be needed.
They shared this new information about Frannie to their social media accounts.
Little did they know, Kim Radtke from Wisconsin, owner of the previous Frannie who made her way through the KWHA doors and into a loving home, had been following KY Frannie’s story on Facebook.
“She had some of the same markings on her face that my Frannie had and the shelter thought the same thing when they ironically named her Frannie because of it,” Radtke said. “I said, ‘This is just kind of meant to be.’ So when the shelter put out a plea there were so many hounds needing to be rescued, it hurt my heart.”
She spoke with her family and they decided they wanted to donate money to Frannie.
“I know I can’t help every dog but there was something about this Ky Frannie that I couldn’t stop thinking of her all weekend. Regina Plemmons and Christian Mansfield ran off with this and made miracles happen with her and I am so grateful for them.”
Radtke’s donation started the process, and soon over $900 had been donated by multiple members of the community both locally and across the country who had been following Frannie’s story.
Frannie would get the care that she needed, but would she survive the procedure due to her low blood count?
Cumberland Valley Veterinary Services took on Frannie’s medical procedure and vet technician Skylin Arnett assisted in Frannie’s care from the moment the hound came through the vet’s doors to the surgery with Dr. Keaton Smith to recovery.
“Animals strive to survive,” Arnett said. “Frannie was not ready to give up. The will to live was strong in her.”
Arnett shared that the first day Frannie was obviously ill but just after 24 hours of basic care before the surgery, she was taking walks with Arnett. They previously were unsure Frannie could make it. However, after the behavior change, they decided to do the surgery.
After surgery, a blood transfusion from another dog and much after care, Frannie is doing well in a smaller shelter called Tender Love and Care in Illinois waiting for the happy ending that Wisconsin Frannie received.
That happy ending seems more hopeful now than ever. You could be this hound’s happy ending.
You can see KY Frannie at the Illinois shelter’s Facebook page labeled “Tender Love and Care Animal Shelter.”
“Frannie is a small little ray of light and just a small part of what happens here in the long term scheme of things and until the community becomes engaged these stories do not happen,” Christian Mansfield, KWHA board member, said.
There are multiple hounds like Frannie in our local KWHA shelter waiting for a home. Visit today at 66 Busy Lane in Corbin and fall in love with a hound like Frannie to be a part of your family.
