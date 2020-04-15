The Knox County Health Department has reported a fourth resident has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The department made the announcement via a Facebook post around 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The department reported a third person had tested positive around noon Wednesday.
The Knox County Health Department said in a press release that it is collaborating with the Department for Public Health to track individuals who has close contact with this case and are at risk for infection. Those individuals will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored to safeguard their own health and the health of the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.