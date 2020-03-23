Gov. Andy Beshear reported the fourth coronavirus-related death, an 82-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions, during his Monday press conference.
The woman was from Lexington.
Beshear reported 124 positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Monday which is 21 new cases since Sunday. New counties with cases include Allen, Simpson and Scott counties.
Beshear said the aggressive steps he has been taking to close businesses are to stop the spread of the virus and from overwhelming the medical facilities with such a high number of cases..
Beshear said the World Health Organization said the coronavirus is escalating and the U.S. Surgeon General said on Monday that this week is going to get "bad".
"It will be more important now than ever to follow the recommendations," Beshear said.
Dr. Steven Stack took a moment during the press conference to remind people that while the numbers still seem low, it can increase quickly and that's why it is important to follow the recommendations.
Stack asked people to think about if what they are doing is worth causing someone to be infected and potentially end up on a ventilator.
As cases continue to increase, hospitals and medical centers will begin to see more police presence, local, state and even the National Guard, Beshear said.
