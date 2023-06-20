WILLIAMSBURG — A long-time public servant passed away last week.
Former Williamsburg Mayor Paul Estes died last Tuesday at Williamsburg Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was 91.
Estes led the city for more than two terms starting in the last 1970s and later served on the Williamsburg City Council for a political career that totaled over 21 years.
Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. noted that he was young when Estes first served as mayor but got to know him through Estes’ radio station.
“He was a good man and a good representative of our region,” Judge White said. “We’re sure going to miss him. Our prayers are with the family as they mourn his passing.”
Estes was born in the Pleasant View community on October 8, 1931 to Oscar and Goldia (Lambdin) Estes, the second of seven children. He served in the Air Force from 1950 to 1954, spending most of this time in Alaska as a member of the Strategic Air Command during the Korean Conflict.
Afterward, Estes attended Cumberland College and the University of Kentucky. He then spent 15 years working for United Airlines in Detroit, Buffalo and New York City from 1957 to 1972.
By the time Estes returned to Whitley County in 1972, he was a married father of two. The family settled in Williamsburg, where Estes and his wife Theresa owned and operated a Montgomery Ward catalog store and Estes Furniture Sales.
In 1977, Estes was appointed mayor of Williamsburg and was elected mayor twice after his initial appointment. He subsequently served six terms as a member of the Williamsburg City Council. In 2004 he was again asked to serve as interim mayor, closing out his political career.
It was during Estes’ tenure as mayor that he and his wife purchased radio station WEZJ-AM in 1980. They started WEZJ-FM a decade later and in 1997, they purchased WEKX-FM. The Esteses also owned and operated local television station cable Channel 3 for nine years. They hosted the popular morning Livewire Show on WEZJ-AM for over 20 years, and Estes also broadcast election returns with his son David for over 30 years.
Estes’ service to the community was not limited to politics and broadcasting. He served as deacon and trustee of First Baptist Church Williamsburg for over 40 years and had served on the Board of Trustees of University of the Cumberlands (Cumberland College) since 1975. Other boards he was on include the Board of Directors of the Bank of Williamsburg, the Advisory Board of Directors for Community Trust Bank, the 34th Judicial District Nominating Committee, the Cumberland Valley Area Development Board and the Bell-Whitley Community Action Agency.
Estes was past president of the Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce, past president of the Williamsburg Rotary Club, past chairman of the Williamsburg Whitley Industrial Foundation, and a founding member of Williamsburg Old Fashion Trading Days. In 2006, Estes was awarded an honorary Doctorate of Laws from University of the Cumberlands.
Estes is survived by a number of family and friends, including his wife Theresa, daughter Paula, son David, six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral services were held Friday evening at First Baptist Church Williamsburg. Estes was laid to rest in the Pleasant View Cemetery during a private burial service. Croley Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
