CUMBERLAND GAP, Tenn. — A former Corbin resident is basking in the accolades of being named as a finalist in two categories of the 2023 Appalachian Arts & Entertainment Awards — better known as the Appys.
Singer-songwriter Mel Lynn hails from London originally and currently lives in Tennessee but she sees a return to the Corbin area in her future.
“I play there every chance I get,” Lynn said. “My first real show ever was in Corbin when I was 15.”
Lynn called it “very cool” to be nominated for Appys in the categories of Best Rock and Best Religious/Worship/Spiritual.
The goal of the Appy Awards is to honor and promote the work of musicians, artists and entertainment businesses/organizations across the 13-state Appalachian region.
The public was able to vote on their favorite first-round nominees through January 13 before last week’s announcement of the finalists. Winners will announced Saturday, March 18 at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg.
Tickets for the awards ceremony can be purchased as www.macarts.com or by calling 1-888-MAC-ARTS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.