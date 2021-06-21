WHITLEY COUNTY - Charges against the former Director of the Corbin Housing Authority were returned by a Whitley County grand jury Monday.
The indictment against Samuel McCoy charges the 47 year old with one count of theft by deception of the value of $10,000 or more, theft by deception of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000, abuse of public trust, and forgery in the second degree.
City officials confirm McCoy was removed from his position as the Director of the Housing Authority in late April. Mayor Suzie Razmus, who sits on the Housing Authority’s board, says McCoy’s removal was completely performance based.
“From what I was told by witnesses, they said he wasn’t performing his job duties correctly,” noted Detective Coy Wilson who began the investigation against McCoy in May.
After McCoy’s removal, the board brought back Dora Mobley, who had previously been Corbin’s Director before retiring in 2016, as a consultant and to help “get the office under control,” says Razmus. Mobley had also previously helped the City of Williamsburg’s Housing Authority after its previous director, James Lovitt Jr., was arrested in September 2019.
“When she started, they found a bunch of inconsistencies with all of his paperwork and stuff,” said Det. Wilson. “That’s when they found he had given himself a raise.”
The indictment against McCoy states the former director had knowingly and unlawfully taken an additional unapproved salary. McCoy had forged documents approving the raise by signing the name of board’s chairman, Mark Daniels.
“We have several of those that have been forged,” Wilson said on the paperwork.
The indictment also states McCoy had lived in an apartment rental owned by the City of Corbin without approval. The raise in salary and revenue lost by McCoy’s unapproved occupation of the apartment is valued at $115,711.07 or more, states the indictment.
During his three year stay in the apartment, McCoy also used approximately $3,918.46 of Housing Authority funds to pay utility bills for the apartment.
An indictment is an official charge by a grand jury. It is not an admission of guilt or a conviction.
This is a developing story.
