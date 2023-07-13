CORBIN — The Redhound community has lost one of its giants with the passing of Willard Farris on Tuesday.
Coach Farris passed away at the age of 75 in his home.
Perhaps best remembered as an assistant coach on the boys varsity football teams who won three state championship titles (1976, 1980 and 1982) and two runner-up titles, Coach Farris made his mark in multiple sports and taught for 40 years — officially retiring in 2010.
When Farris joined Corbin Independent Schools in 1974, he took the helm of the Lady Redhounds basketball team — finishing with a 252-86 record over his career. Coach Farris’ efforts earned him four SEKC Coach of the Year nods.
In 1983, Coach Farris coached the inaugural Corbin Softball team without pay because he wanted to help the squad get started.
Additionally, Coach Farris coached and coordinated the middle school’s basketball program. Also, Coach Farris was an assistant Corbin Baseball coach from 1999 through 2002.
“Forty-four years ago, as a young man I had the opportunity to play football (under Coach Farris),” said current Corbin Football Head Coach Tom Greer. “He helped me grow as a young man.”
Coach Farris spent his life investing in the generations ahead of him whether it was in the classroom or on the field.
In 2019, Coach Farris was honored by being inducted into the inaugural 13th Region Hall of Fame because of his sacrifice and success within Corbin school system sports.
“He taught tough love,” Coach Greer said. “He was a great man.”
Coach Farris left a lasting impression on the students, athletes, and parents of Corbin for his contributions.
“He was a major player in this football program and school system,” Coach Greer said.
Farris was born in Harlan but grew up in Williamsburg. He earned his teaching degree at Cumberland College (now University of the Cumberlands) and went on to obtain a master’s degree along with his Rank 1 and 2 certifications.
Farris is survived by his wife Julia, two children and their spouses, and five grandchildren.
Visitation for Coach Farris will be held at Corbin Middle School this Friday, July 14, from 3-5 p.m. Immediately after, the funeral service will begin at 5 p.m. with Dr. Travis Freeman officiating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.