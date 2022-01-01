MAYFIELD, Ky. - For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. — John 3:16.
That was the verse Franklin Graham chose to end his message in Mayfield on Friday, asking the crowd to pray with him the day before the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.
“If you prayed that prayer with me, speak with one of our chaplains because you will have eternal life,” Graham said.
Residents enjoyed a free, traditional Christmas dinner and fellowship with other hurting community members at the Eagles Nest at Graves County High School. Graham’s oldest son, Edward, welcomed the crowd and prayed with them, saying Mayfield will return one day.
Graham told the Bible story of Jesus calming the storm in the Sea of Galilee, mirroring it with the storm that Mayfield residents suffered on Dec. 10. He told the survivors to not waver in their faith because God is in control and will see them through this devastation.
In addition to the hot meal, community members were blessed with toys for their children courtesy of NASCAR, Bibles, and pillows from Mr. Cloud.
Operation BBQ Relief served a Christmas meal on Saturday at Trace Creek Baptist Church in Mayfield. The relief organization partnered Thursday with Lowe’s of Mayfield providing more than 1,200 meals and gifts to the Mayfield Community.
To date, Samaritan’s Purse has mobilized more than 1,400 volunteers to respond to the natural disaster, helping more than 240 families in Kentucky and Arkansas.
