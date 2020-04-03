As the quarantine continues, food pantries are finding ways to manage the need for volunteers while prepping for the increase of those who need food because of job losses.
New Salem Baptist Church is informing people online and over the phone that their food pantry is closed for the upcoming week. Those in emergent need of food can make a request, but the church's pantry can make no promises. First Baptist Church in Corbin is keeping its pantry open, albeit with changes in operation.
"In the past, we welcomed people to come inside to serve. They really enjoyed socializing with others. Now we're encouraging people to stay in the car," said Luster Patterson, director of the First Baptist Church food pantry. "Currently we haven't been serving many people because many people are afraid to go out. And most of the people we serve are seniors who are hesitant to get out. As people lose jobs, we're expecting more younger people to show up."
To keep with the social distancing guidelines presented by the government, not only has First Baptist taken to curbside service, they streamlined the food pantry process to reduce the number of volunteers needed. With this current method, only one volunteer is needed to bring food baskets out to people's cars.
In addition, the church extended the timeframe in which people can pick up baskets. The typical food pantry schedule was 12:45 p.m. through 2 p.m. on Thursdays. Now, those in need of a food basket can pick up food on Thursdays as early "as they can show up," as Patterson puts it.
First Baptist Church, like many other pantries throughout the commonwealth, cooperate with God's Pantry Food Bank to put together food baskets. A press release from the official website of God's Pantry (godspantry.org) says:
"Currently, operations at our warehouses are continuing and our trucks are traveling their routes to deliver nutritious food to the more than 400 food pantries and meal programs that we support."
The statement continues:
"God's Pantry Food Bank is rapidly responding to the COVID-19 pandemic by safely providing food to families through a network of 400 food pantry and meal programs. Last week, the Food Bank saw a 35% increase for food assistance across our 50 county service area. In Fayette County needs increased 50% in the past eight days. God's Pantry Food Bank is committed to providing the critical services required to help feed those who face food insecurity, including many who are now at risk of hunger for the first time."
God's Pantry locations throughout the state will provide curbside service from 3 p.m. through 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. According to Jane Dyche of the God's Pantry Food Bank board in London, the God's Pantry location in London will be closed to the public until April 5 for deep cleaning.
God's Pantry is asking for donations to help prepare for the ongoing quarantine. Donations can be made at godspantry.org/donate/covid19. The organization can be reached by phone at (859) 255-6592
