All UK students who live on or come to campus will have to receive the flu vaccine by Nov. 1 in a policy announced Thursday as part of the university’s ongoing response to the coronavirus. It follows a recommendation from UK’s START team of clinicians, researchers, and public health professionals.
Students who do not have prescription coverage to cover the cost of the flu vaccination will be able to receive the shot for free. Students who have already received a flu vaccination will simply need to upload a copy of their proof of vaccination.
As part of this initiative, campus faculty and staff are strongly encouraged to receive flu vaccinations. UK HealthCare employees are required to receive a flu shot annually.
The student flu shot program will kick off with Big Blue Flu Clinic from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Gatton Student Center.
Additionally, in partnership with Kroger Pharmacy, the university is greatly expanding the number of locations and opportunities for flu vaccinations for students, faculty, and staff, including new locations at the President’s Pavilion at Kroger Field (near Gates 9 and 10), The 90 and Gatton Student Center beginning Oct. 18 and continuing through Oct. 31.
“Our guiding principle throughout the pandemic has been to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of our campus community,” said UK President Eli Capilouto. “This is one more step in honoring that principle by helping to mitigate and manage the spread of the seasonal flu, which many experts fear will be even worse this year as we continue to grapple with COVID-19.”
Students who wish to receive a flu vaccination at one of the on-campus flu shot clinics are asked to bring a copy of their prescription card with them (or a photo image of the front and back of the card), along with their student ID. If a student is uninsured, the university will cover the costs of the flu shot so students do not have to pay out of pocket.
To see a full calendar of locations and times for student flu vaccination clinics and to make an appointment, visit go.uky.edu/flushot. You can also call (859) 218-SAFE for more information.
