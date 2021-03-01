TRI-COUNTY — Heavy rain over the weekend caused flooding throughout the area.
First responders were out Sunday night and early Monday morning rescuing those impacted by the flooding.
At approximately 10:40 p.m. Sunday, the London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a home on Bullock Road that was flooding with two handicapped occupants. Rescue units used a boat to take the occupants out of the flooded area.
At approximately 9:07 p.m. Sunday, the London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle stuck in deep flood water. Rescue units used a boat to gain access to the occupants and then removed them from the vehicle and out of the flooded area. Laurel County Fire Department was assisted on scene.
At 4:50 a.m. Monday Lily Fire and Rescue went to Fariston Road where a vehicle stalled out in high water. London-Laurel Rescue Squad deployed a zodiac boat and rescued three individuals from the vehicle. Also responding and assisting were Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and Laurel County Sheriff Department. No injuries were reported during this incident.
Corbin Fire and Police Departments were out blocking traffic from traveling through a part of Master Street and the underpass on Roy Kidd Avenue where flooding was heavy.
Corbin Fire Department Swift Water Team also assisted with London-Laurel Rescue Squad and Clay County personnel until 4 a.m. Monday morning.
Corbin Fire Department was going to provide fire coverage in Manchester and Clay County Monday as Clay County personnel dealt with the flooding throughout the Oneida area. Laurel County Fire Department was also assisting the neighboring county by providing personnel and a fire engine.
Some areas throughout the Tri-County are still flooded as of Monday morning and motorists are warned to not try to travel through the water.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.