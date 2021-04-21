CORBIN — A downtown Corbin building was damaged along with two parked vehicles and city flower pots in a crash Tuesday night that led to the arrest of a Flat Lick man.
Larry Israel, 31, was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance - second offense, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), prescription controlled substance not in proper container, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to surrender revoked operator's license, and failure of owner to maintain required insurance - first offense.
Public Information Officer Coy Wilson with the Corbin Police Department said Israel said a pedestrian had walked out in front of him and Israel tried to avoid him. No one witnessed that crash that was able to confirm that there was a pedestrian.
Wilson said the officer who arrested Israel said he showed signs of impairment in a field sobriety test that was conducted. Israel was transported to the hospital for a blood test, but he refused it.
The first call about the crash came into dispatch at 11:41 p.m.
Wilson said two vehicles that were parked on the roadway were totaled in the crash.
