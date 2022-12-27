TRI-COUNTY — A massive winter storm that blanketed much of the United States with sub-zero temperatures and power outages didn’t spare the Tri-County area.
The storm covered as much as 60% of the U.S. population on Friday to some sort of weather advisory or warning — stretching from the Great Lakes to the Rio Grande and the Rocky Mountains to the Appalachians — according to the National Weather Service. The Associated Press reported it had been blamed for at least 50 deaths nationwide as of Monday afternoon.
Several electric utilities, such as Kentucky Utilities (KU) and the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) resorted to rolling blackouts to ease the strain on the power grid.
The situation kept first responders busy. Well before daylight on Friday morning, the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department had responded to multiple crashes on I-75. Between 4:30 a.m. Friday morning and 4:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Corbin Fire Department reported responding to four structure fires.
Though temperatures were inching back up on Monday, the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) issued an appeal for donors after the blood supply, already impacted by illness in December, reached critical levels for many blood types over the holiday weekend.
“We have seen tremendously low donor turnout this month due to the uptick in flu and respiratory illness in our state,” Mandy Brajuha, KBC vice president of external relations, stated. “With the winter weather hitting our area Friday, our ability to collect blood heading into the holiday weekend was compromised, leaving our supply in near-critical shape.”
KBC needs some 400 donors per day to supply the more than 70 hospitals in its service area. For December, the average has been only 240 donors a day.
Locally, those wanting to give blood can schedule an appointment at the Tri-County Donor Center located at 1454 W. Cumberland Gap Pkwy. in Corbin. Visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522. Walk-ins will be accepted as space allows.
