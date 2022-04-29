FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear ordered flags at all state buildings to be lowered to half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Friday in honor of a Kentucky Marine who died while on active duty earlier this month.
Chief Warrant Officer 2 Rollie Brandon Pennington of Louisville, died April 9, 2022. Pennington was an Infantry Weapons Officer with the 2nd Battalion 24th Marine Regiment of the 4th Marine Division, Marine Corps Forces Reserve, based out of Ft. Sheridan, Illinois.
After graduating from Seneca High School in 2001, Pennington served our country as a Marine for 21 years. He was a career infantryman, who became a Scout Sniper, and ultimately an Infantry Weapons Officer, "Marine Gunner." During his career, CWO2 Pennington deployed overseas a total of eight times, including combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Services for Chief Warrant Officer Pennington will be held at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home in Bardstown on Friday. Interment will follow at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central in Radcliff.
Gov. Beshear encourages all individuals, businesses, organizations and government agencies in Kentucky to join in this tribute.
