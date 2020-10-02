FRANKFORT — The U. S. Department of Education (USED) named five Kentucky public schools as 2020 National Blue Ribbon Schools based on their overall academic excellence.
The five schools and their districts are:
- Carter City Elementary School (Carter County)
- duPont Manual High School (Jefferson County)
- Hazel Green Elementary School (Laurel County)
- Junction City Elementary School (Boyle County)
- Marie Gatton Phillips Elementary School (McLean County)
“I am proud to recognize these top-performing schools from across Kentucky,” said Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason E. Glass. “The Blue Ribbon Awards give us a chance to show off to the rest of the country the great things that are happening in our public schools across the Commonwealth. I want to thank the leaders, staff and teachers of our newest Blue Ribbon schools for all of their hard work and dedication to making sure each and every student has the skills they need for a successful future.”
The Kentucky schools are among the 367 public and private elementary, middle and high schools across the country that were recognized this year. There also are five private schools in Kentucky named 2020 Blue Ribbon Schools. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.
In its 38-year history, the national Blue Ribbon Schools program has become a trademark of excellence and a symbol of exemplary teaching and learning recognized by everyone from parents to policymakers.
The program recognizes schools in one of two performance categories, based on all student scores, student subgroup scores and graduation rates:
- Exemplary High Performing Schools – Among the state’s highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests.
- Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools – Among the state’s highest-performing schools in closing achievement gaps between student groups and all students.
Given the current COVID-19 situation, representatives from each of Kentucky’s Blue Ribbon Schools will be recognized during a virtual awards ceremony Nov. 12-13. Each school will each receive its plaques and flags via mail.
More information on the program, and a list of past Kentucky winners, is available on the USED’s website.
