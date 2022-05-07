The Kentucky Derby is back in the spotlight.
After two years of restrictions because of the pandemic, a capacity crowd and a full field are expected for the 148th “Run for the Roses” and that bodes well for an event that will be without one of its biggest names on Saturday at Churchill Downs.
For just the sixth time in his career, trainer Bob Baffert won’t have a horse in the prestigious Derby, meaning he won’t have a chance to break a record for the most Derby victories in history. Baffert has saddled six horses to Derby victories in a career that began more than three decades ago. Last year, Medina Spirit crossed the finish line first, giving Baffert his seventh Derby winner until he was later disqualified when the horse failed a post-race drug test, casting Baffert in a negative light and leading to a 90-day suspension.
Baffert has enjoyed much success as a trainer and is responsible for training the past two Triple Crown winners. American Pharoah became the first to win the elusive Triple Crown in 30 years when he captured the Derby, Belmont and Preakness Stakes in 2015. Justify followed by winning all three races three years later in 2018.
The current favorite is Epicenter, followed by Zandon, White Abarrio, Mo Donegal and Tiz the Bomb as the top five contenders based on odds, wins and other criteria.
The names from the middle to the bottom of the pack are unique, starting with Cyberknife at No. 6, followed by Crown Pride, Taiba, Simplicaton, Smile Happy, Classic Causeway, Tawny Port, Barber Road, Messier, Zozos, Summer is Tomorrow, Charge It, Happy Jack, Pioneer of Medina, Ethereal Road, Rich Strike and Rattle and Roll.
Todd Pletcher serves as the trainer for Mo Donegal, while Epicenter is trained by Steven M. Asmussen. Pletcher also has Charge It in the race, as well as Pioneer of Medina.
Ken McPeek also three horses entered in the field, including Rattle and Roll, Tiz the Bomb and Smile Happy.
Hall of Fame trainer D Wayne Lucas has Ethereal Road as his lone entry in the field.
For the sake of making a pick, I'm going with Epicenter, simply because of the name and the early odds placed on the colt to win the race. A backup plan is any of the three horses that are trained by Pletcher.
It’s going to be odd not having a Baffert around but, as always, the Derby remains the most exciting two minutes in sports.
Everything appears to be back to normal at Churchill Downs, even with rain in the forecast. The thought of a full house will produce enough happy faces to make up for the lack of sunshine in the clouds.
Keith Taylor is the sports editor for Kentucky Today. Reach him at Keith.taylor@kentuckytodaycom and via Twitter at keithtaylor21.
