CORBIN — This centenarian is remarkably vibrant.
Rather than one person, the congregation of the First Baptist Church in Corbin celebrated the sanctuary’s 100 years of worship this past Sunday.
Starting back last August, the church has remembered and celebrated a specific saint or saints each week. Each of these “Stained Glass Saints” served as examples of faith and have passed along their faith down the line of First Baptist Church members for generations. Their faithfulness and generosity paved the way for all members.
“Any community of faith that wishes to look forward must never forget what brought them to their current place,” Alex Lockridge, Senior Pastor of First Baptist, stated. “We are always excited for what God is doing and will do, but we are, too, intentional in remembering what God has done and those through whom God has done it. For all our Stained Glass Saints, for 100 years of worship in our sanctuary, for the continued mission and work of this church, for the sincere faith of those who call our church home, and for God’s faithfulness and goodness through it all, we give thanks!”
Also to coincide with the celebration, church officials had every stained glass window removed, releaded and refurbished by Zeigler Stained Glass out of Lexington. The windows are original to the building, dating back to 1923. The process for releading and refurbishing the windows took place over three phases — a total of 14-18 months to complete.
Of the 20 total windows, the church dedicated the six large windows to seven saints who have led our church in worship with their musical gifts and played a vital role to the worship of the church over the past several decades. The musical saints are Gayle Majors, Letha Sutton, Alma Black Williams and John Bill Black, Donna Davis, Hermena Gray and Ann Hacker.
First Baptist Church is located at 401 N. Laurel Avenue in downtown Corbin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.