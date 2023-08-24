WILLIAMSBURG — A local firefighter has been suspended following his indictment Monday by the Whitley County Grand Jury in a child abuse case.
Lonnie Josh Cox, 35, of Williamsburg, is facing a single count of first-degree criminal abuse (child 12 or under). He was served with the indictment and arrested by the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
The indictment accuses Cox of intentionally abusing a four-year-old and causing torture or cruel punishment to the child on July 16.
Cox has been a full-time firefighter with the Williamsburg Fire Department since April. He’d volunteered with the department for a while before being hired in a part-time capacity in August 2021.
The fire department directed questions to Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison, who issued the following statement, “In accordance with city policy, he has been suspended pending the outcome of the case, and/or more details come forward.”
The case was investigated by Kentucky State Police Trooper Josh Roaden. At press time, Cox remained lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center in lieu of a $50,000 bond. He is currently scheduled to be arraigned in Whitley Circuit Court on September 5.
This is not Cox’s first brush with the law. Online records indicate that he was arrested by WCSO last November 19 on the charges of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree strangulation, and first-degree wanton endangerment. That case was dismissed in district court in March.
In other indictments involving children:
• David Reeves, 69, of Williamsburg, has been indicted on eight counts of first-degree sexual abuse. The charges involve four separate juvenile victims in incidents ranging from 1995 up until this year.
• Rachel Thomas, 20, of Williamsburg, has been charged with second-degree assault, third-degree criminal abuse; and first-degree wanton endangerment. The charges stem from a June 18 incident in which she is accused of stabbing an adult male in addition to intentionally abusing a two-year-old and “engaging in conduct which created a danger of death or serious physical injury” to the child.
• Enrique Jimenez Palacios, 39, of Lily, was indicted for third-degree rape in regard to conduct involving a 16-year-old between December and June.
• Kenneth Henderson, 23, of Williamsburg, is facing charges of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree terroristic and endangering the welfare of a minor stemming from a July 21 incident in which he is accused of threatening two adults and damaging property in the presence of children who were “outside playing in the apartment complex.”
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
