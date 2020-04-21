The Knox County Health Department reported a fifth positive COVID-19 case for a resident of Knox County on Tuesday afternoon.
The Knox County Health Department is collaborating with the Department for Public Health to track individuals who had close contact with this case and are at risk for infection. Those individuals will be instructed on proper quarantine measures and monitored to safeguard their own health and health of the public.
The goal of a contact investigation is to successfully stop the transmission and prevent future cases of COVID-19, according to a press release from the Knox County Health Department.
