GRAY — Trooper Shane Jacobs, Public Affairs Officer for Kentucky State Police Post 10 in Harlan, confirmed a female was shot and killed in Gray at 4:30 a.m. this (Thursday) morning.
KSP is working alongside Knox County Sheriff Department in a murder investigation. They are trying to locate the suspect — Brian Smith, 40, of the Gray community.
An arrest warrant has been issued charging Smith with murder.
KSP is asking the community to be on the lookout for Smith. He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached. Smith may have connections in the Corbin and Woodbine area. KSP reminds those who may know where he is to call police immediately.
Smith is believed to be driving a four-door Ford hatchback with damage to the rear passenger side.
Please call 911 or your local law enforcement agency immediately if you think you know where Smith is located.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.