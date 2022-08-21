FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The Federal Emergency Management Agency is currently seeking interested, qualified owners or property-management companies to help meet the housing needs for flood survivors in four eastern Kentucky counties by leasing their properties directly to FEMA.
Direct Lease is a form of Temporary Direct Housing assistance that allows FEMA to lease existing, ready-to-occupy residential properties for flood victims whose housing needs cannot be met with other forms of temporary housing assistance. FEMA will pay the property management company/vendor the cost of rent, while the survivor is responsible for utility costs and other expenses not covered in the lease.
Potential property management companies are mainly being sought for Breathitt, Knott, Letcher, and Perry counties, which is where Temporary Direct Housing has been approved. FEMA prefers housing that is within a 30-to-60-minute drive from the affected areas, or a distance that does not place an undue hardship. However, FEMA encourages all interested property management companies to consider participating.
There are several conditions that must be met:
--All property management companies must register to do business with FEMA through the System for Award Management (SAM) at SAM.gov.
--Companies must lease the vacant units exclusively to FEMA for use as temporary housing for eligible survivors for at least 18 months, with the possibility of contract extension.
--Each property must comply with Housing Quality Standards established by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and all utilities, appliances and other furnishings must be functional.
--Each housing unit must provide complete living facilities, including provisions for cooking, eating and sanitation within the unit.
--The properties must be located within reasonable access to community and wrap-around services, such as accessible public transportation, schools, fire and emergency services and grocery stores.
--The property owner is current with all mortgage payments, if applicable.
There are several other terms and conditions that will apply to any agreement between FEMA and property management companies or vendors selected for Direct Lease. For a complete list of terms and conditions, property requirements and property identification criteria visit: sam.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.