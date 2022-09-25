WILLIAMSBURG — FEMA representatives will be in Whitley County this week to offer flood survivors tips and advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms.
FEMA mitigation specialists will be on hand in Martin and Whitley counties to answer questions and offer home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. This information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors.
Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of disaster. These mitigation specialists will be available Monday, September 26, through Saturday, October 1, at the Bryant & Son True Value Hardware, 372 S. Fifth St., Williamsburg, KY 40769.
The representatives will be available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Saturday 8 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Homeowners and renters in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry, Pike and Whitley counties can call 800-621-3362, go online to disasterassistance.gov, or use the FEMA mobile app to register for disaster assistance or look up the status of their disaster assistance application. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA the number for that service.
For the latest information on Kentucky flooding recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663 and follow on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion4.
