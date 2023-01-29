FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Six months after disastrous flooding swept through Eastern Kentucky, killing 44 people and leaving a path of devastation across 13 counties, over $154.6 million has been approved in FEMA grants and low interest disaster loans to help survivors begin to recover from the floods.
On July 29, 2022, President Joe Biden issued a major disaster declaration for Eastern Kentucky which included 13 counties for assistance to individuals and households, and 20 counties for assistance to communities and certain private nonprofits to aid in their recovery.
Since then, nearly $97 million has come from FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program. That breaks down to:
--Housing Assistance: More than $83.7 million.
--Other Needs Assistance: More than $13.1 million.
--U.S. Small Business Administration: More than $57.7 million.
In addition, Public Assistance funding to assist communities by reimbursing costs for repair has topped more than $3 million.
The National Flood Insurance Program has closed 461 claims totaling more than $24.6 million in payments. For those insured in the program, insurance payments can help restore a home to its pre-disaster condition, provide for lost personal property and speed up the recovery process.
Soon after the disaster was declared, Disaster Survivor Assistance teams visited more than 24,000 homes and individuals to offer guidance on the recovery process, assist with applications for federal assistance, and to help those who already applied to complete and submit required paperwork. Special teams comprised of FEMA, commonwealth and local representatives were also on the ground to meet survivors where they lived and help them apply for disaster assistance.
FEMA and the state of Kentucky opened eight Disaster Recovery Centers to meet with disaster survivors face-to-face and assist them in accessing federal and state programs to help in their recovery. Throughout process, more than 17,000 visited the centers. After they closed, the state transitioned to Multi-Agency Resource Centers as a means of continuing to provide face-to-face assistance to Kentuckians.
And the recovery effort continues. Kentucky Transportation Cabinet engineers have assessed nearly 1,100 county and state-owned bridges and identified 100 in need of replacement. To date, 29 bridges have been replaced, 14 have been repaired and 42 temporary crossings have been completed.
A major success has been debris removal. Transportation Cabinet crews have removed more than 480,000 tons of storm debris from roadsides and waterways while also clearing 606 miles of creeks and streams of storm and vegetative debris.
For the latest information on Kentucky flooding recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4663.
