According to the Kentucky Cabinet District 11 reported around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday that KY 11N (mile points 14.1 to 14.5) in Knox County is currently closed due to a crash involving a fatality. Estimated duration is currently unknown.
Fatal crash closes portion of KY 11N
