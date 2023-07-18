CORBIN — It’s certainly been a long and winding road to the farmers market pavilion for the Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission, but the project has really started to come together in recent weeks.
Part of Thursday’s special-called meeting had commission members tour the Main Street site. Following the visit, the board approved excavating materials along the northern and southern borders to install a foot’s worth of dirt for an eventual grass border along with a concrete sidewalk in front of the pavilion.
The commission also approved a quote from DK Media for signage that will include the logos for Corbin Tourism as well as Hometown Bank as sponsor.
In other news, the commission heard the financial report for the 2022-23 fiscal year. Accountant Bryan Gray was particularly pleased to report that the city had taken in $1,691,805 in restaurant tax income and $219,047 in transient tax income — the highest numbers he’d seen since becoming involved with the organization.
“We had a very good post-Covid year,” he said, adding that part of the jump could be attributed to properties in the city available through services like Vrbo and Airbnb. “We’re excited to see what this year is going to do.”
Tourism executive director Maggy Monhollen noted that while the city doesn’t have a great number of short-term rentals, the impact has been significant.
“The ones we do have are being stayed in on a regular basis,” she said. “We’re really excited and more keep popping up.”
With a new fiscal year having begun on July 1, the board also opted to stay with Cloyd and Associates for the audit of last fiscal year.
