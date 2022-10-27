CORBIN — As the changing colors of the foliage signal being in the midst of the autumn season, another sign is the tourists that descend upon the region ready to explore the beautiful scenery.
Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen said Corbin and the area see a boom in tourism because of the fall foliage.
“People are looking to capture the peak of the color, but also camping is huge in the fall,” she said, noting that the cooler temperatures and decrease in bugs call people to camp this time of year.
“Cumberland Falls, of course, is exquisite during this time of year. It’s beautiful year round, but especially in the fall,” Monhollen explained as a reason why people come to this area specifically. “We’re in the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and it’s those peaks and valleys that people can look at.”
Monhollen also said the area’s offerings for outdoor recreation draw many tourists to the area. The Cumberland River is typically a great spot to go white water rafting in early October, however this year’s lack of rain has caused the river to be low.
“Outdoor recreation is such a big part of people’s lifestyles,” Monhollen said. “Our hiking trails are great. The waterfalls, we have such a large collection of waterfalls in the Daniel Boone National Forest.”
Monhollen noted the lack of rain has also caused the waterfalls to not be as vibrant as is usual at this time of year, but the hiking still is attracting visitors.
Corbin’s peak tourism season is summer, from May to mid-August, due to the attraction of the lake.
However, events in the fall like the Colonel Sanders Half Marathon and activities at Cumberland Falls State Park help to bring people to Corbin later in the year.
Monhollen said Corbin’s tourism is back to normal pre-Covid levels.
“Primarily because of the nature of our destination; people can be outside,” she said. “But the desire to travel is never going to go away.”
Monhollen said 2021 saw higher tourism numbers than 2022 and she attributes that to a few different reasons.
“2021 was a bigger season because of pent up demand, people were ready to get out,” she explained. “[Covid] vaccinations had just come out so people felt a little bit safer. Plus they had discretionary income because the federal government was giving money away.”
While the number of tourists is back to pre-Covid levels, the businesses that support tourism are not. The staffing for restaurants and hotels is still lower than pre-COVID. Monhollen said that has effects on restaurants who may have to shorten their hours or close an extra day.
With new attractions coming to the area like the horse racing track, Monhollen hopes the tourism industry continues to grow and build.
“It’s been another great year for the tourism industry in terms of being able to recover from the impact of COVID. We continue to be hopeful after such a devastating when we didn’t know what the future held,” she said.
