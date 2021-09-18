During a Thursday press conference, the governor said through the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund the state has paid more than $65 million in rent and utility relief to Kentuckians during the pandemic. He encouraged Kentuckians to apply for the remaining $152 million available in the state for rent and utility assistance.
“We know this is a difficult time, and we will continue to work tirelessly with our partners to provide rent and utility relief to Kentucky families,” Beshear said. “I encourage Kentuckians to apply for the $152 million in available assistance so we can keep them in their homes.”
Last year in partnership with the Kentucky Housing Corporation, the state utilized federal Coronavirus Relief Funds and Team Kentucky funds to provide Kentuckians with more than $14.6 million in rental assistance to 4,140 households over four months.
This year, Kentucky received $297 million in federal funds for three relief programs: one in Lexington, one in Louisville and one for the rest of the state. Louisville received about $22.8 million, and Lexington received about $9.6 million from the federal government for their programs.
With the $264 million available for the other 118 counties, Gov. Beshear relaunched the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund to keep Kentuckians safe and housed throughout the pandemic. Kentucky was one of the first six states to launch this program.
Since March, Kentucky has paid out $51.1 million in rent and utility assistance to 9,727 Kentucky households. This is an average of more than $5,200 per household. This includes $45.1 million in rental assistance and $6.4 million in utility assistance.
The relief program is key to helping tenants, landlords and utilities weather the pandemic. Over 90% of payments have been made directly to landlords and utilities across the state.
In July, Kentucky paid out more than $11.1 million to Kentuckians followed by more than $9.3 million in August.
“Throughout this pandemic, we have turned over every stone to find ways to help Kentuckians during a difficult time,” the governor said. “My top priorities in this pandemic are keeping our people healthy and keeping them in their homes.”
The program has received 17,257 completed applications. With the volume of applications, the Kentucky Housing Corporation has hired more team members and utilized vendors to help process applications and expedite assistance to Kentuckians.
Kentuckians can apply for and receive funds from the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund until Sept. 30, 2022, or until funds run out. Find out more about the fund at https://teamkyhherf.ky.gov/.
