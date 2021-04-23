Associational Mission Strategist Nathan Whisnant is excited about the possibilities that could come from it. On April 25, the training session is set to start at 3 p.m. at the DMBA building, 1003 Scherm Road in Owensboro, and the revival services, featuring Dr. Todd Gray of the Kentucky Baptist Convention at Macedonia Baptist Church and Bill Patterson at Livermore Baptist Church, start at 6 p.m.
The hope is that plenty will happen between that three-hour window.
“We have never done anything like this before, so we have no idea how many are going to show up,” Whisnant said. “We’ll divide up in teams of two or three and see what God does.”
Whisnant said the event came through the effort of the association’s evangelism committee, led by chairperson Brian Roberts. “We’re working together to advance the kingdom of God,” the associational leader said.
He floated the idea to Gray, the executive director-treasurer of the KBC and an evangelism enthusiast, who quickly wanted to join the action from the training session, to the door-to-door visiting and then to preaching the gospel at one of the services.
“When I told him what was going on, he said, ‘I want to be part of that,’ and we’re thrilled to have him,” Whisnant said.
The mission strategist said the intent is to incorporate the Gospel to Every Home lessons into the plan. They will be using the KBC’s training session on door-to-door evangelism led by Kenny Rager, a church evangelism strategist.
Whisnant said the association has had several churches successfully participate in Gospel to Every Home, including several professions of faith that came as a direct result of visits.
“We’ve done some door-to-door evangelism since the pandemic and have had very little resistant when we knocked on doors,” he said.
The training includes how to handle situations when somebody comes to the door or even rejects you at the door, he said.
One gentleman's profession of faith came when Livermore Pastor Clive Bell paid him a visit.
“He had moved to the community about a year-and-a-half ago and the pandemic set in,” Whisnant said. “He was alone and when Clive knocked on the door, he was so excited to talk to somebody he invited him in. He was able to share the gospel and the man accepted Jesus. That’s what we want to do, share the good news of Jesus.”
He said Pleasant Grove Baptist Church has taken the Gospel to Every Home and set attendance records through visits. Life Community Church saw another person saved from some GTEH efforts.
“Not every church (in the association) has participated in distribution but those that have have seen God do something,” Whisnant said.
He is asking members of association churches to gather at 3 p.m. for a one-hour training session and then begin visiting in their own areas. They can take some information about their own churches as well but also invite people to one of the revival services at 6 p.m.
