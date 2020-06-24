BARBOURVILLE — Knox County Health Department reported four new COVID-19 cases in the county on Wednesday night, including one individual who is an employee at Little Caesars in Barbourville.
"KCHD is working closely with management to ensure all employees are following proper recommendations," Rebecca Rains, the director of the Knox County Health Department, said in a press release Wednesday night.
The employee who tested positive and other workers in that person's immediate work area are self-quarantining.
"If you patronized this business on Sunday, June 21, 2020, we encourage the public to monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, as we all should be continuing to do," Rains said in the press release Wednesday night.
"The threat to the community is low due to the nature of this business having brief interactions with customers. Although if you do develop symptoms or signs of COVID-19 do get tested."
Rains reported that all epidemiological tracing and contact information have been conducted with this case and any close contacts will be notified by the Knox County Health Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.