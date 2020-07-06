CORBIN — Gail Frederick School of Dance And Gymnastics reported on Monday morning that one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
"I am devastated to tell you that we have had an employee test positive for COVID19. She is asymptomatic and was tested for reasons other than illness," Frederick posted to the school's Facebook page.
Frederick said she has decided to close the studio for at lest the next 14 days out of an abundance of caution. It was a hard decision, she said, but one she felt was necessary.
"I have contacted the students who would have come in contact with her, however I feel it is my duty to inform all of you," she said in the post.
Frederick stated in the post that the studio was diligent in following the guidelines set in place after they reopened.
"Over the next few days I will come up with a plan for our next steps and will let all of you know as soon as I’m able to sort it out," she said.
