MANCHESTER – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has announced Knox County Fiscal Court will receive $31,200 in County Road Aid Emergency Funds for cross drain repairs on Bertha Hollow Road.
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Knox County to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The cross drain repairs for Bertha Hollow Road (CR 1365), is located 0.10 miles west of S KY 233, extending southwest 50 feet to ending mile point 0.109.
Knox County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.
