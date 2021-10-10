MANCHESTER — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the City of Barbourville will receive $9,600 in Municipal Road Aid emergency funds for flood damage repair on School Street, located 0.0568 miles southwest of North Main Street extending to North Main Street (mile points 0.1672 - 0.2240).
“The Transportation Cabinet is pleased to approve this request for funding to provide assistance to Barbourville to repair and maintain safe connections in the community,” said Transportation Secretary Jim Gray.
The City of Barbourville is responsible for administering the work.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.