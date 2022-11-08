WHITLEY COUNTY — The Whitley County sheriff-elect is Bill Elliotte after Tuesday’s General Election.
Elliotte was the only candidate listed on the ballot after winning the primary election in May, but two, Harvey Alder and James Walden, threw their names into the mix as write-in candidates after the primary. Elliotte won the election with 7,277 votes.
“I’m just very thankful for everyone that voted for me and all my supporters over the past 13 months. It’s just humbling to me,” Elliotte said. “I’m grateful and I’m thankful. I just pledge to do the very best job that we can do.”
Elliotte is a retired Kentucky State Police lieutenant and current Corbin Independent School Resource Officer.
Being on the campaign trail for 13 months, Elliotte said he has heard several concerns he plans to address immediately.
“One of the biggest ones was either lack of a response from the sheriff’s department when people called in complaints — a lack or a delayed response,” he said. “When you’re busy, I understand they get backed up in calls, but one of the things we’re gonna do is I’m gonna make sure each call is answered as timely as possible. That was a big concern.”
Another issue Elliotte plans to address if the drug problem in Whitley County.
“We heard everywhere we went, in some parts of the county worse than others, they would talk about that problem and it seems like for the last year or so the sheriff’s department hasn’t been doing much drug investigations.”
Elliotte said he has an experienced drug investigator who will be joining his department and leading drug investigations in the county. Elliotte wants to put some of the drug dealers out of business when he gets into office.
Elliotte has also already named Tony Dingess as his chief deputy. Dingess is also a KSP veteran.
Elliotte and his wife Larrietta have a 12-year-old son Reed and make their home in the Bee Creek community. Elliotte is also father to 28-year-old son Jeremy.
