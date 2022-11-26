CORBIN — After some speculation, it has been announced that Whitley County Sheriff-elect Bill Elliotte will take office along with other newly-elected officials on January 3.
Elliotte is taking over from Sheriff Danny Moses, who’ll have only served just over a year after himself being appointed to serve the unexpired term of Todd Shelley.
Sheriff Moses, who had previously served as Whitley County’s Emergency Management Director, made clear that he never intended to run for the office himself — leading to speculation that whoever won the race might take office early.
“There had been some talk of maybe going in December 1,” Elliotte confirmed.
However after meeting with Whitley County Judge-Executive Pat White Jr. and Moses last week, Elliotte learned that the move would cost the county an extra $15,000.
When Shelley resigned as of November 30, 2021, it created the need for two audits in the sheriff’s office — one as he left the post and another for Moses completing the final month of last year.
The comparatively short period for the second audit apparently made no difference in cost, with the sheriff-elect being advised by Judge White that doing both audits this year would cost the county $15,000 each.
The auditing process also calls for a halt to collections like property taxes, which can last several days.
Elliotte noted it would therefore be in the best interest of the county not to repeat last year’s situation and for him to take office in January as other elected officials will.
“There were pros and cons,” Elliotte said, “but most of the cons were for the county.”
Though Elliotte would have personally benefitted from starting in 2022 and getting a salary bump for 2023, the sheriff-elect also noted that he is required as a new sheriff to attend the Kentucky Sheriff’s Association conference starting December 2 in Owensboro.
“I just thought it best all around for the county and with us being so busy to just wait until January,” Elliotte continued.
In terms of transition, Elliotte said that his chief deputy Tony Dingess will be working with current WCSO Chief Deputy Tim Baker on his days off.
Elliotte himself will finish out the semester as a Corbin School Resource Officer before devoting the final two weeks of December (apart from Christmas) to learning all he can about how the sheriff’s office operates and working with county government.
“I have to be bonded before I start,” Elliotte explained. “There’s just a lot to it. All of the deputies that are staying have to be hired back under me. We’re going to interview everyone to try to make sure we have the right fit for the sheriff’s department.”
Not counting school resource officers and court security, Sheriff-elect Elliotte is aiming to start his term with 11 deputies along with himself.
Though the schedule hasn’t been finalized, Elliotte has asked family friend and Chief Circuit Judge Dan Ballou to swear him in along with WCSO personnel on January 3.
“We’re looking forward to it,” Elliotte said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.