While most county offices were decided in May’s Primary, the Whitley County Sheriff’s race has been extended to the November 8 General Election with the entry of not one but two write-in candidates.
BILL ELLIOTTE
Retired Kentucky State Police lieutenant and current Corbin Independent School Resource Officer William “Bill” Elliotte won the Republican Primary, beating out his closest opponent by more than 500 votes.
Elliotte has already named a chief deputy, fellow KSP vet Tony Dingess, and identified goals such as extending the department’s office hours — keeping the office open until 5 p.m. on weekdays and opening the first Saturday of each month from 8 a.m. to 12 noon.
Elliotte also has plans to start battling the drug problem in Whitley County and hopes to bring someone involved in narcotics investigation onboard the department, as well as adding a review board for the department to hold officers accountable when incidents or complaints against the office occur.
Elliotte called the drug problem the biggest issue that he’s heard about from potential voters. “The next big thing was the sheriff’s department responding (response time), professionalism or lack thereof,” he added. “When I decided to run for office, I immediately knew who I wanted as my chief deputy.”
Of Dingess, who also retired from KSP as a lieutenant, Elliotte said, “We’ve worked a lot of major investigations together.”
Along with Dingess and a narcotics specialist, Elliotte is in talks to bring in a detective for general investigations as well and says he’s had several quality officers reach out wanting to work with the department.
“I’ve told everyone that’s coming with me that we’re going to do the right thing in every situation, no matter who’s involved” the candidate said, “We just want to make a professional sheriff’s department. I don’t think we’ve ever had a truly professional department, and that’s what I’m wanting to build here.…I think once we get in there and get on our feet, we will attract the quality officers and be able to build the department we’re hoping to build.”
In addition to his academy training and nearly 32 years of law enforcement experience, Elliotte has a bachelor’s degree in Police Administration from Eastern Kentucky University. He got his start as a deputy in Tennessee. He’s been an SRO for Corbin Schools since 2018.
“I never had intentions of running for office,” Elliotte said, adding that when former Sheriff Todd Shelley stepped down last year, he felt that he had more experience than those rumored to be running. “I just talked to my family about it and made the decision to run last October.”
Elliotte and his wife Larrietta have a 12-year-old son Reed and make their home in the Bee Creek community. Elliotte is also father to 28-year-old son Jeremy.
JAMES WALDEN
Walden was the first person to file as a write-in candidate in the sheriff’s race, shortly after the May Primary.
Self-employed, Walden owns his own semi and has done so “off and on” for more than 30 years.
“My wife and I own the Williamsburg Vendors Mall,” he added. “We bought the business about five or six years ago.”
Walden said he is a veteran who was injured while serving in Iraq as a contractor who worked closely with the military police and EOD (Explosive Ordnance Disposal) for more than 12 months. He has an implanted spinal cord stimulator to help him walk, and it took six years before he was able to return to work.
“I don’t give up,” Walden said. “I understand going as a write-in candidate is an uphill battle but I believe that the county deserves better than the fellow who took the Primary.”
The candidate believes that the legal system is broken somewhere and decided to run because “it’s going to take somebody that’s not in the system” to step up and fix it.
“I’m willing to do that,” Walden said. “I don’t need the job. I make more money driving my truck in two or three months than the sheriff makes in a year. For me, it’s a sacrifice but it’s a sacrifice for the people of the county and I think they need it.”
Walden pointed to his own recent arrest (for wanton endangerment after attempting to detain someone he maintains stole items from him) as proof of the system’s failure, saying that he wasn’t able to bond out until well into the following day.
“They let him go,” Walden said of the other party. “There’s the disconnect.”
Of the sheriff’s department itself, he said one problem is that it’s understaffed.
“We need more deputies…,” Walden said. “Whatever it takes to make the county safe I will work on it any way I can to get the county safe again.”
The candidate points to drug dealers and pedophiles as the two problems which must be addressed as top priorities. He proposes to have a full-time drug detective, DARE officer and K-9 officer.
Though his family has warned him against running for sheriff, Walden said he’s not afraid.
“There’s a disconnect and I’m on the outside looking in,” he said. “I’m going to see what I can do to fix it.…I help people, that’s all I can say. Right now the whole county needs help and I’m willing to step up to try.”
HARVEY ALDER
Alder filed as a write-in candidate in mid-October, just days ahead of the October 28 deadline.
“This decision was not made lightly,” Alder stated, adding it came with much thought and prayer as well as the support of his family, friends and colleagues. “This decision is no longer about ‘me’ but it is about how ‘we’ can better our community, together.”
Alder currently supervises courthouse security for the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department — receiving training from the Kentucky Department of Criminal Justice Training in Richmond — but has previously worked as a deputy jailer for Whitley County Detention Center and as a certified dispatcher at 911 Dispatch. He is currently pursuing a degree in Criminal Justice from the University of the Cumberlands.
Alder’s plans include hiring certified officers as School Resource Officers (SROs) and implementing new technology.
“I would like to arrange for property taxes to be paid online for the convenience of taxpayers and make accident reports available online as well,” Alder said. “We will provide services in a timely manner and will listen to the public, their requests and suggestions with an open mind.”
Alder continued that the sheriff and the department’s employees “should be held accountable and to a higher standard by the citizens of the county they serve.” He pledged transparency and availability 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, saying, “If an emergency call is made, it will be answered!”
Having owned several local businesses (such as Harvey’s Service Station, Harvey’s Towing and the G&E Drive In), Alder is a former president of the Williamsburg Chamber of Commerce and Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. He currently is on the Williamsburg Whitley County Airport Board of Directors as well as a member of the Whitley County Cattlemen’s Association and Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association.
Alder is the son of Whitley County natives Harry and Sharon Shelton Alder. He has lived in Williamsburg for more than 30 years and is father to an 11-year-old son, Jacob.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.