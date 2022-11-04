The race for District 3 Constable is a little unusual in that the incumbent, Jim Thornton, ran for sheriff back in the spring — leaving newcomer Jordan Davis to win a six-candidate Primary. Back in September, Thornton — who’d finished third in the sheriff’s primary — announced his bid to keep his constable post as a write-in candidate.
JORDAN DAVIS
The Republican nominee is licensed in both Kentucky and Tennessee as an EMT, as well as being a certified Level 1 firefighter in Kentucky.
“I’ve been around emergency services since 2014,” Davis said. “That’s all I’ve done since I was 16.”
Davis points to his age as a factor in his decision to run. He wants to be active with local schools and believes he’s better able to handle long schedules due to his youth and being accustomed to working day and night with the fire department and EMS.
“I just have a passion to help people,” Davis added.
Davis has said he’d like to hold community meetings to hear concerns and organize community service projects like “Stuff the Cruiser.”
The candidate looks forward to assisting local agencies, and has indicated a desire to attend the police academy (which will be required of new constable candidates in the next election cycle).
Davis is the son of the son of Becky Jones and Darrell Davis.
JIM THORNTON
Thornton has served the 3rd District for 12 years, and is seeking his fourth term as a way to help others and work with all law enforcement to keep the community safe.
“If re-elected as your 3rd district constable, I would like to help build the people’s trust and be involved with local law enforcement to keep Whitley County a clean and safe place for everyone,” Thornton said. “One of my biggest concerns is the drug problem we are facing in today’s time. I would like to see all agencies come together to combat these problems.”
Thornton is a life-long resident of Whitley County. He and his wife of 25 years, Linda, have two grown children. They attend Clear Fork Missionary Baptist Church.
