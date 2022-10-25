Most votes this November will elect people to the legislative branch of government but for residents in Whitley and McCreary counties, voters will have the opportunity to make a mark on the judicial branch of government.
Incumbent Cathy Prewitt is being challenged by Corbin City Commissioner Seth Reeves for the position of District Judge for the 34th District of Kentucky (Division 1). Both candidates in the non-partisan race like to refer to District Court as the people’s court and say if elected, they want to serve the needs of the counties they serve.
Cathy Prewitt
Prewitt was appointed as a district court judge in June 2003, after the judge then holding the seat died of cancer. She was elected to her first term in November 2003, this election cycle will be the first time in her tenure she has run opposed.
District Court is where many of the most common legal issues are seen by a judge. District Court judges handle probating wills and speeding tickets. District Court also is responsible for helping juveniles and families regain a forward and positive path in their lives.
“To me it’s a service,” Prewitt said. “I feel like I am a tool to help them deal with and overcome issues.”
Prewitt enjoys working with the children that come before her to help them find their footing.
“I feel like I’m better dealing with children,” Prewitt said, “With children we put them into the Reclaiming Futures Program.”
The Reclaiming Futures Program, which Prewitt said she adopted and further developed, allows the courts to work with juvenile offenders to help them find support and services that may help guide their life choices to help them achieve a more successful future.
“I see that program being developed even more in the future,” Prewitt said.
When it comes to family court cases, Prewitt said that she has one ultimate goal.
“We try to reunite families and children,” she said.
One of the biggest problems Prewitt said she sees in both adults and juveniles is charges stemming from illegal drugs.
“The drug problem has grown tremendously in 19 years. It affects so many lives,” she said.
Prewitt said she is starting to see more diversion programs for drug offenses that allow offenders to go into treatment instead of spending time in jail.
“I try very hard both with children and adults to help them with these programs. Sometimes treatment is the only answer,” she said.
She’s also excited about programs she sees evolving that focus on awareness and prevention not only involving narcotics but suicide as well.
Prewitt said the biggest misconception about judges is what they can and can’t do.
“One thing that everyone has to realize is that judges enforce the law, we don’t make it,” she said.
Seth Reeves
Seth Reeves has been practicing law in Kentucky since 2012. For the last two and a half years he has worked as a Domestic Relations Commissioner. In this appointed position, he makes recommendations to the District Court judges in family court cases, divorce and child support issues — thus helping dispatch cases more quickly.
Reeves said that there was a huge back log of cases when courts opened back up after the pandemic.
“We had over 100 cases back logged and just getting caught up was an accomplishment,” he said.
Like Prewitt, Reeves is a big fan of the Reclaiming Futures Program but would like to see more services focused on keeping kids out of the court system.
“If we can intervene early on the, likelihood of breaking that cycle will increase,” he said. “We need to make sure all the principals, superintendents and school resource officers are all rowing at the same time with us. The goal is trying to protect these children. I think there needs to be more guidance and education up front before these children get out and in front of a District Court judge.
If elected, Reeves would like to work with other District Court judges to make sure that cases are dealt with on a more equal basis. He said the way things are set up now, with cases divided up based on where the charges were drawn, sometimes one District Court judge is left seeing more cases a month than their counterpart. Reeves said he would like the cases to be split evenly between the two District Court judges.
He would also like to see a Drug Court available before accused offenders go before the District Court judge. This Drug Court would require a guilty plea with a minimum of 15 months of weekly visits to the drug court where drug tests would be administered as well as other requirements of a plea deal would be met. If completed the charges would be dropped.
“I believe these people need some help,” he said, adding that jail time isn’t always the answer.
