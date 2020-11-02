Memo to readers: As the number of advance voting has reached record levels this year, it is uncertain when official vote totals will be announced.
The Times-Tribune will begin reporting voting results in local, state and national elections as soon as numbers are reported Tuesday evening and will keep our website updated with the latest results until races have been declared.
Local winners will be announced when county clerks declare winners. Statewide and the presidential race winners will rely on the Associated Press declaring the winners. AP is a trusted election news service that does not call winners until they are certain.
Where to vote:
For those Whitley County voters who waited until Election Day to cast their vote, polling places will be located at Corbin Primary School and Whitley County High School.
Knox County will see 10 polling places on Election Day. Those locations are the Artemus Volunteer Fire Department, Chapel Grove Baptist Church, Dewitt Elementary, Flat Lick Elementary, G.R. Hampton Elementary, Knox Central High School, Knox County Middle School, Lynn Camp High School, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Corbin.
Twelve voting locations throughout Laurel County will be available. The locations in Laurel are North Laurel High School, South Laurel High School, Hunter Hills Elementary, East Bernstadt Independent School, London-Laurel Optimist Complex, Bush Elementary, Cold Hill Elementary, Keavy Elementary, Bush Masonic Hall Lodge, McWhorter Fire Department Station #2, Elementary, and Crossroads Fire Department.
Polling locations for all three counties will be open 6 a.m.-6 p.m. on Election Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.