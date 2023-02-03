CORBIN — Edward Jones Investments celebrated their latest branch open house with an official ribbon cutting on Tuesday.
At the event were representatives from the Southeastern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Corbin City Manager Marlon Sims, Corbin City Mayor Suzie Razmus among members of the community.
“I am super excited for my friends and their expansion,” Razmus happily shared.
Edward Jones offers financial advising for those in all walks of life, beginning with a free consultation.
Financial Advisor Beth Davis is excited to help the Corbin community to reach their financial goals.
“We want to celebrate our new office and let people know we are here to help and serve the community anyway we can,” Davis said.”All they need to do is call. The consultation is free.”
Services include financial planning, retirement, college education, and any financial goals one may have.
“It doesn’t matter where you are in life,” Davis stated. “You could have just left your job, fresh out of college and need to get started, someone in the middle looking toward retirement. We can meet you where you are and help you reach your financial goals.”
Each plan they create is unique to the individuals need.
“It’s not a cookie cutter plan we offer our clients. We want to take time to get to know our clients and get to know what their actual needs are and what their goals are,” Davis stated. “We customize the plan for them.”
You can learn more about what services Edward Jones offers by calling (606) 620-4580 and talking with Erin Clouse, the Branch Office Administrator, to schedule an appointment.
