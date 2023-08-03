NOTE: The following story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide or struggling with mental health, please call or text the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The Times-Tribune recently spoke with an expert on how to prevent suicide by firearm in a region where gun ownership rates are high, according to data.
Dr. Emmy Betz is a board-certified emergency physician and nationally-recognized leader in firearm injury prevention and suicide prevention. She is a Professor of Emergency Medicine at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, where Betz directs the Firearm Injury Prevention Initiative. She also leads a large portfolio of research funded through the National Institutes of Health and the Department of Defense, and she co-founded and leads the Colorado Firearm Safety Coalition.
“We know that the majority of suicide deaths are by firearms, somewhere between the 50-55 percent range and that is largely because firearms are the most lethal method of suicide,” Dr. Betz said.
Dr. Betz noted that some 90 percent of attempts using a firearm are lethal.
“When we think about firearm injury and death, most often we think about mass shootings and school shootings but actually the majority of gun deaths are suicide,” the doctor said. “Nationally, the data shows it’s at about 60 percent of all deaths by firearm whereas mass shootings are around one percent.”
End Family Fire (EFF), an organization that focuses on educating the community on how to safely keep firearms, has valuable information for firearm owners that can prevent avoidable tragedies like suicide and accidental deaths from a firearm.
“Suicide rates for youth have gone up 60 percent in the last decade and we know that close to half of the suicides in youth is by firearm, and it’s almost always the parent’s gun,” Betz sadly stated.
If firearms in the family home were less easily accessed, then these numbers could likely go down.
Dr. Betz shared that the teenage brain is not fully developed and when they go through life stressors, they can really feel the magnitude of the stress. It’s important to note that those stressors are almost always temporary but the teenage brain isn’t fully developed to think through hardships rationally.
“It’s hard to think that a child may kill themselves but unfortunately they do,” Betz said. “Even kids that go hunting or use firearms for sports, even if they have been trained on responsible gun use. The teenage brain is impulsive and social stressors can make them feel like it’s the end of the world.”
Betz says her group is making sure information is available so minors can’t access firearms without supervision.
EFF recommends four simple steps that when practiced, can avoid deaths by firearm.
1. Store all guns locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition.
2. Ask family, friends and members of your community about unlocked or loaded guns in their homes.
3. Have conversations with family, friends, and community members about responsible gun ownerships and safety.
4. Learn about safe storage programs in your area and familiarize yourself with the gun laws in your state.
“There’s a real strength in communities that support each other. You look out for your neighbor and help people get through the rough patches and sometimes that’s taking food over to someone’s house, but sometimes it’s just being there to listen or encourage someone to get professional help if they need it,” Dr. Betz said. “I would encourage communities to recognize that looking out for your neighbor is a wonderful thing and being there for people is a positive aspect of smaller communities and that should extend to emotional behavioral and substance use crisis as well.”
Educate yourself on proper firearm safety that protects you and your loved ones. You can find more information from EFF at endfamilyfire.org.
“We know suicide crisis is pretty temporary,” Dr. Betz said. “It’s usually in the context of social stressors like losing a job, a break up, those kinds of things, and maybe with mental illness as well. We know social stressors get better and so does mental illness with treatment. It’s all about how we keep someone safe in a high-risk time.”
That’s why Dr. Betz strongly focuses her practice on reducing access to firearms.
“In that dark moment when someone reaches for a gun, they are unlikely to survive,” Betz said. “I generally see very few people in the ER who has attempted suicide by firearm because generally they die before getting to us.”
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide you may text or call the suicide prevention and crisis hotline at 988 for resources and support during stressful times and any distress.
The 988 in confidential, free and 24/7 service.
“Many people think this topic is too controversial, but it’s actually really not,” Betz said. “When you start talking to people, every single person has been touched by suicide somehow, whether in their family or a friend. It’s sorta like cancer used to be — a hush hush thing.”
Betz emphasized that it’s ok to ask people if they are struggling with thoughts of suicide and even to call the 988 hotline or text it if you are concerned about someone else.
“Generally if you are concerned about someone, it’s always ok to ask them, ‘hey is everything ok; I am worried about you.’ It’s ok to even ask them if you are having thoughts of suicide because we know that won’t prompt a suicide in a person,” the doctor said.
The conversation about suicide is evolving and it’s important to educate ourselves on the topic to give not only yourself the tools you may need in a difficult time to overcome, but a friend or loved one also.
“It’s ok to get help; it’s ok to reach out whether it’s you need emotional support, maybe you need to treat a mental illness, but whatever that is to get through the crisis in your life, there’s nothing wrong or weak in asking for help,” Dr. Betz said. “The brave thing is to ask for help.”
