CORBIN — The Easter Bunny carved some time out of his busy schedule to visit the children at Corbin Public Library on Friday before his mighty big Easter weekend.
The Corbin Library kept the annual Easter celebration tradition alive for 2023.
“Easter is an incredible important holiday to the vast majority of people that live around here so we want to include the kids and the adults in the event as much as possible,” Library Director John Baker said.
All day Friday, the library had an Easter Egg hunt ongoing inside.
“The kids find little treats here and there, Baker said. “If they get a golden egg, they get to pick out a free book.”
Additionally library staff hosted story time and crafts in the children’s area upstairs.
Baker was ecstatic with the number of participants this year.
“We have had a huge turn out,” Baker said. “We look forward to the Easter Bunny dropping by next year.”
