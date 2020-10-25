An East Bernstadt woman was charged with murder Sunday after she reportedly fatally shot her boyfriend.
Logan Baldwin, age 24, was arrested at approximately 8:03 a.m. following an investigation into an early morning shooting which occurred on KY 30, approximately 3 miles north of London. The shooting happened at approximately 3:36 a.m. and resulted in the death of Don Roy Collett, age 38, of East Bernstadt.
According to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office press release, the shooting was apparently the result of a domestic argument there between boyfriend/ girlfriend.
Collett was pronounced dead at the scene by Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling.
Baldwin fled the scene into Jackson County where information was developed by Jackson County authorities on her whereabouts. Jackson County Sheriff Paul Hayes took Baldwin into custody on Moore Road in Jackson County until Laurel County deputies arrived to return her to Laurel County.
A 9 mm pistol was recovered in Baldwin's vehicle there, according to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office report.
Baldwin was transported to the Laurel County Sheriff's Office where she was interviewed and charged with murder by Laurel Sheriff's Detective Robert Reed.
Baldwin was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
Assisting for the Laurel County Sheriff's office were: lead investigator Detective Robert Reed, Deputy Tommy Houston, Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Deputy James Fox,. Also assisting at the scene was Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling, and Laurel County Constables Office.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.